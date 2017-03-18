MPC Holds Two Day Rate Setting Meeting Next Week

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is scheduled to hold its second rate setting meeting for the year, next week.

At the two day meeting which will be held in Abuja, analysts expect the committee to hold rates at the current levels.

Investors are also waiting to see if the Central Bank will adopt a more flexible exchange rate regime, after it devalued the retail rate by around 20 percent last month, to ease a Dollar shortage.

At its January 2017 meeting, the MPC left all key rates unchanged.