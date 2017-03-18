Nigerian Army Destroys Over 900 Arms Discovered During Amnesty Programme

Channels Television
Updated March 18, 2017
arms
Piled Up Arms and Ammunition

The Nigerian Army says it has destroyed over 900 arms and ammunition after a 60-day disarmament exercise carried out by the Rivers state government.

The weapons, including explosives, were recovered during the state government’s amnesty programme which was concluded in November 2016.

Thousands of cultists and their gang leaders from Ikwere and Obio Akpor Local Government Areas had surrendered their arms during the grace period given by the state government.

The destruction exercise was conducted by officers and men of 6 division of the Nigerian Army.


