Security Operatives Synergise To Curb Herdsmen And Farmers Clash

The Abia State Police command has declared its readiness and commitment, to maintain peace and ensure that the fundamental rights of every Nigeria citizen is protected at all times.

To this end, the Commissioner of Police, Leye Oyebade said that strategies has been designed to curb clashes between the farmers and Fulani herdsmen, which in recent time has left the groups injured.

A situation, the police commissioner said would no longer be tolerated as moves have been made through the state government ,security operatives and the warring groups to shield their differences and live in peace .

The police and other security operatives are synergising to tackle the mayhem which formed part of discussion during the visit to Commander 14 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Ohafia.

‘I must say that we are working relentlessly to confront the challenges facing the making Abia relatively crime free.

“My vision of how to police the state includes combating hideous crime like kidnapping, drug abuse, as well as robbery, having healthy respect for the fundamental right of every citizen of this country and respect for the rule of law.

“I want you to know that we will use joint policing, proactive policing, preventive and reassurance policing to actualize the objectives.

“I am talking of synergy where all the sister security agencies would work together, actualizing the fact that in togetherness lies the strength, because we have the same focus to improve internal security, the same agenda which is to ensure that Abia is relatively crime free.

“I want to ask that we continue to work in that direction.”

On his part, Brigadier General Lawrence Fejokwu. Commander, 14 brigade, Nigerian Army, Ohafia said that they would continue to their part, to ensure a peaceful atmosphere .

‘I want to assure that we will continue to be on the heels of the criminals to make Abia State crime free

“I am committed and promise that this synergy would not die, together, we will keep it alive, we are all working for a common goal of ensuring that peace remains supreme in the state.”