Soludo Calls For Sustainability Of Obiano’s Leadership

A former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Professor Charles Soludo, has called for the sustenance of the leadership style of the Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano.

He made this known while giving a lecture examining Anambra as an emerging start-up state, during the celebration of Governor Obiano’s three years in office.

The former CBN governor also identified the huge potentials of the state in terms of human and material resources.

He therefore challenged citizens to develop the state through a support system that engenders prosperity and progress.

The governor on the other hand, used the opportunity to state some of the achievements of the state under his administration.

He revealed that Anambra, in three years, has become a first choice investment destination with well over 40 investors attracted and investment inflow worth 5.5 billion U.S dollars.

The event, which took place at the Government House, Amuobia, brought together business men, politicians, clergymen and security operatives among others.