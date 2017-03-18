Stakeholders Seek End To Farmers/Herdsmen Clashes In Nasarawa

As the raining season approaches, stakeholders of Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa state, north central of Nigeria, have been implored to come up with bye laws that would address crisis between farmers and herdsmen.

This was among the resolutions reached during a security meeting held at the local government.

The Interim Management Committee (IMC) Chairman, Mohammed Ohinoyi Musa, said the meeting which is a quarterly gathering is aimed at identifying security challenges affecting the area and to chart a way forward.

“Our farmers are not finding it easy to farm because of the influx of the Fulani people that are grazing. We don’t want a situation where by the peace we have been managing will be disturbed”.

During the meeting, allegations and counter allegations were raised between the farmers and herders over who was bridging the security gap.

Recommendations were however offered on how to nip the menace in the bud.

Other resolutions reached include: “No new Fulani settlement to be allowed in the area, herdsmen should not graze on cultivated farmlands, farmers should stop cultivating on designated grazing routes, as well as promulgation of legislations to address the crisis.”

The IMC chairman stated that the resolutions would be made available on paper and dispatched to every village head and ward heads.