Sugar Processing: Dangote To Invest 217 Billion Naira In Nasarawa

Africa’s richest businessman, Aliko Dangote has pledged to invest 217 billion Naira on sugar processing in Nasarawa State.

He made the pledge when he visited the governor in Lafia, to discuss the outlook of the investment.

According to Dangote, the sugar processing plant which is to be cited in Tunga village of Awe Local Government Area of the state will occupy 60,000 hectares of land and will take off in less than 30 months.

He explained to the Governor that the plant will be the largest in the world and will produce 480,000 tonnes of sugar, which is 27 percent of Nigeria’s total consumption.

He said the project is targeted at employing over 40,000 people which includes 10,000 out growers who will be given inputs and all necessary equipment.

He also said he is hopeful that the investment will improve lots of host community as primary and secondary schools will be built, those existing will be refurbished, welfare of the teachers will be taken care of, provision of water, electricity and an equipped hospital among other benefits.

He further expressed optimism that the investment will improve the Internally Generated Revenue of the state asides other benefits.

“Once you have light, people will be able to generate their livelihood and they won’t mind paying their taxes if they are making money”

“So the revenue of the government will increase and their will be quite a lot of activities, the employment will be over 30,000.

“This project will cost about 700 million Dollars, this is going to be the largest sugar plantation in West Africa”, he said.

The state is also to benefit from 50 megawatts of power which will be generated from the bagasse of the husks of sugar canes which will in-turn woo other investors.

Responding, the governor expressed happiness with the development which he said will turn around the fortunes of the state.

He then assured him of his safety and necessary support.

“We assure you of absolute and total cooperation in carrying the activities. Nasarawa state is going to ensure full fledged security networks that will give your workers the opportunity to work without any hindrances, any fear or any tribulations”

“I want to assure you that we will do anything we can to ensure that this seed of wealth that you have planting in Nasarawa state will germinate and expand the scope of our prosperity, wealth and well being”,the governor said.