FRSC Officers Charged To Reduce Accidents On Roads

Officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC have been challenged to always operate within the corps mandate to reduce rate of accidents on the highways.

Assistant corp Marshall of Zone 4, Oludare Fadogba threw the challenge during the induction of the newly appointed unit commanders of the corps.

Speaking during the induction,Oludare Fadogba reminded the officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps of their responsibilities of ensuring safer highways, and urged them not to compromise in playing their roles.

He then urged them that as unit commanders, they must work hand in hand with officers in charge of their unit in order to achieve the objectives of the corps.

“We have received commendation from the corps Marshall and I believe that my coming will make them perform well”

He also advised them to be inquisitive and to respect the rights of citizens.

He further tasked them to always educate motorists on the dangers associated with overloading, over speeding, the importance of the use of seat belts and adhering to rules of the highways.

He cautioned road users against reckless driving, that could result in accidents and called for collaborative efforts to reduce accidents rates cross the country.

The induction exercise brought together sector commanders from Nasarawa, Benue and Plateau states including senior officers of the corps.