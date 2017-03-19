Authorities In Abuja Decry Influx Of Beggars

Authorities in Abuja have raised alarm over the influx of beggars and hawkers into the Federal Capital Territory.

They expressed concern that the influx of beggars and hawkers into Nigeria’s capital could be a security threat if not checked.

As part of measures to check the situation, the Senate Committee on the Federal Capital Territory had directed security agencies in Abuja to clear the city of beggars, hawkers and commercial sex workers.

Chairman of the committee, Senator Dino Melaye, said the evacuated persons would be taken to a rehabilitation centre in Bwari before they are sent to their respective states.

He noted that the Senate was displeased with the security situation in the Federal Capital Territory, adding that they “are very uncomfortable with the number of hoodlums on our streets in Abuja”.