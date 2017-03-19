BNP Paribas Open: Federer Beats Sock 6-1 7-6 To Reach Final

Roger Federer will face Stan Wawrinka in an all-Swiss final at the BNP Paribas Open, after defeating Jack Sock 6-1, 7-6 in the second semi-final.

The 35-year-old Federer is through to his seventh final at the Indian Wells and is looking to win the title for the fifth time.

He takes a 19-3 ATP head2head rivalry lead, over Wawrinka into the final and has won their past three meetings, including a five-set battle in the Australian Open semi-finals in January.