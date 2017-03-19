Ebele Obiano Promises Ogbaru Women Better Days

Wife of Anambra State Governor, Mrs Ebele Obiano, has reassured the women in Ogbaru Local Government Area that Governor Willie Obiano’s administration is committed to intervening in some challenges in their various communities.

She was speaking when she toured four critical communities in Ogbaru LGA to have a personal interaction with the women and children in the communities.

According to Mrs Obiano, the present administration would prioritise road infrastructure to utilise their economic endowments, as the area is rich in oil and gas, as well as the lands fertile for agriculture.

The people of Ogwuikpele community lamented the threat of coastal erosion and absence of electricity, urging the State Government for intervention.

“For four years now we have not had supply of electricity, there is total power failure and all efforts to bring EEDC to rectify it have failed,” a resident of the community said.

At Akili-Ogidi, the elders, women and children all trooped out to receive the Governor’s wife.

Commending the women-friendly administration of Governor Obiano, the women leader in the community relayed that access road was a major challenge in the area.

“We are proud of you and we support the programme of the administration of your husband, His Excellency, Dr. Willie Obiano, most especially his 20 million Naira community project which cannot be overemphasised.

“Your care for the less privileged among the people of the state has brought democracy to the door steps of the common man of the society. We will use this opportunity to make this request on the issue confronting our community for long.

“The people of Akili-Ogidi, Obeagwe and Ogwuikpele have remained without road for 40 years. We request Her Excellency to appeal her amiable husband to bring smiles to our faces,” she said.

Obeagwe breaks into excitement as the women receive the Governor’s wife with the traditional riverine dance which she also dances to excitedly.

As the fanfare ended down, Mrs Obiano revealed to the people that the ongoing road construction of the 62 kilometre Ogabru road embarked on by Governor Obiano would terminate at the oil rich Obeagwe.

She also called on the youths to cue into the empowerment programme of her pet project and be self-reliant.

“APGA as a political party does a lot of developmental projects. APGA made possible for an access road to go through Ogabru for the first time and the present administration is continuing with it and it will get to the oil rich Ogwuikpele community.

“I don’t know if you are aware that oil has been discovered in your community, so you people are rich and that is why the Governor is saying that the road must be constructed to that area to stop accessing it through Imo State.

“So you people are very rich now and our Governor wants you to have access to it. My pet project undertakes skills acquisition and the State Government is doing the same to better the lives of the citizenry.

“We appeal to the youths to cue into the programme and it won’t just stop at learning a skill, I will train you and empower you to start up your own business. That is my position today,” Mrs Obiano said.

The tour was rounded off at Umunankwo where more gift items including school bags, bags of rice and monetary tokens were distributed to the less privileged.