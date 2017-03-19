Enugu Rangers Crash Out Of CAF Champions League

Nigeria’s remaining representative at the 2017 CAF Champions League, Rangers International of Enugu have crashed out of the competition.

The Nigeria Professional Football League champions defeated Egypt’s Zamalek 2-1 with goals from Tope Oluseni and Godwin Aguda at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

However, it was not enough to see Rangers through as they bowed out of the continent’s biggest club competition 5-3 on goals aggregate.

Both Rangers and Rivers United have slipped to the CAF Confederation Cup play-off round.