Herdsmen Attack: University Students Protest Killing Of Fellow Student In Benue

Benue State has been thrown into mourning following the killing of a final year Geography student from the State University in Mukurdi.

Hundreds of protesting students took to the streets demanding the arrest and prosecution of those behind the killing.

The students are also demanding the intervention of the State House of Assembly in providing legislation to curb such killings in future.

The protest caused heavy gridlock along the Lafia- Makurdi-Otukpo and the Makurdi-Gboko federal highways for over three hours.

Meanwhile, efforts by security agencies to clear the road were rebuffed by the students, demanding all herdsmen leave the state for good.

Reacting to the continuous herdsmen attacks on Benue farmers, a youth activist while providing statistics of those killed between 2013 and 2015, called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the international community to halt the wanton killing once and for all.

The protest is the second just within the week as Tiv youths gathered in Abuja, to demand action from the seat of power at the Federal level, however more needs to be seen if the protest caught the attention of the President to warrant immediate solution.

The governor Samuel Ortom, had called on the Federal Government to do more to stop the attacks by herdsmen across the country.

The governor, who led the State Security Council to the killing fields in Logo and Buruku local council, lamented over the renewed attacks witnessed in the region.

“There must be a solution, the Federal Government must come and collaborate with the state to solve this problem.

But the Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, on the other hand, ordered his men to deal with anyone bearing arms illegally.

“Anybody that is seen with arms should be brought down. You cannot bear what is illegal to use it against anybody.

“Whoever is carrying any weapon, I have said should actually be arrested and prosecuted for that.”