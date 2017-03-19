Police Commit To Tackling Herdsmen Crises In Abia

The Abia State Police Command has reiterate readiness and commitment to maintaining peace and ensure that the fundamental rights of every Nigerian is protected at all times.

The Commissioner of Police, Leye Oyebade, said strategies have been designed to curb clashes between the farmers and herdsmen which in recent time left members of the groups injured.

According to the Commissioner, the situation would no longer be tolerated as moves have been made by the State Government, security operatives and the warring groups to settle their differences and live in peace.

He said the Police and other security operatives have collaborated to tackle the mayhem which formed part of the discussion when he visited the Commander of 14 Brigade, Nigerian Army in Ohafia, Brigadier General Lawrence Fejokwu.

“I must say that we are working relentlessly and jointly to confront the challenges of making Abia relatively crime free.

“My vision of how to police the state include combating hideous crimes, kidnapping, drug abuse, as well as robbery, and having healthy respect for the fundamental rights of every citizen of this country and respect for the rule of law.

“I want you to know that we will use cooperative, proactive and preventive policing to actualise the objectives.

“I am talking of synergy where all the sister security agencies would work together, actualising the fact that in togetherness lies the strength because we have the same focus to improve internal security, the same agenda which is to ensure that Abia is relatively crime free.

“I want to ask that we continue the synergy and work in that direction,” Oyebade urged.

On his part, Brigadier General Fejokwu said the Army would continue to play its part to ensure cooperative and peaceful atmosphere.

“I want to assure that we will continue to be on the heels of the criminals to make Abia State crime free.

“I am committed and promise that this synergy will not die, together we will keep it alive. We are all working for a common goal of ensuring that peace remain supreme in the state,” he said.