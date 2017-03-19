Seven Killed In Maiduguri Suicide Bombing Attack

A mother, her two children, a Civilian JTF and three suicide bombers were killed in a suicide attack in Maiduguri.

The three suicide bombers, male and two females, attempted to infiltrate Maiduguri town through Umarari village in Molai general area.

In a statement by the Public Relations Officer, Borno State Command, DSP Victor Isuku, “They were sighted by Civilian Joint Task Force and challenged.

“They detonated the Improvised Explosive Devices strapped to their bodies while running to different directions.”

Also, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says the suicide bombers are two teenagers and an adult.

In a statement by the agency, “The attack led to the death of four people, one Civilian JTF, a woman with her two children while eight people were injured”.

However, the Agency’s Northeast Information officer, Abdulkadir Ibrahim said, “All the casualties were evacuated to Borno State specialist hospital by the NEMA ERT and SEMA .

“The remains of the three suicide bombers were also deposited at the mortuary of the hospital”.