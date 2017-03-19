UFC London: Manuwa Knocks Out Anderson In Round One

British-Nigerian mixed martial artist, Jimi Manuwa has beaten Corey Anderson in their light heavyweight clash at UFC London.

Manuwa entered the fight looking to stay in contention for a title shot and made a strong case with a one punch knock out of his american opponent, in round 1.

Afterwards, the 37-year-old said he wants to take on the winner between Light Heavyweight Champion, Daniel Cormier and Anthony Johnson at UFC 210.

He also called out former WBA Heavyweight Champion, David Haye for a cross-over fight.