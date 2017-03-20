17 Persons Allegedly Killed In Benue Market Attack

Seventeen persons have been reportedly killed at Zaki Biam in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.



The Special Adviser to the State Governor on ICT and Media told Channels Television that the killings took place on Monday after an attack on traders in a yam market in the town.

He said Governor Samuel Ortom was scheduled to visit the scene on Tuesday.

Spokesman for the State Police Command, Moses Yamu, who also confirmed the attack, said the casualty figure was uncertain.

This comes as a coalition of Civil Society Organisations in the state occupied the State Government house in Makurdi, the Benue State capital in north-central Nigeria.

The group has called on the State and Federal governments to protect the lives and properties of residents in the state.