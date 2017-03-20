17 Persons Allegedly Killed In Benue Market Attack

Channels Television
Updated March 20, 2017

17 Persons Allegedly Killed In Benue Market Attack Seventeen persons have been reportedly killed at Zaki Biam in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

The Special Adviser to the State Governor on ICT and Media told Channels Television that the killings took place on Monday after an attack on traders in a yam market in the town.

He said Governor Samuel Ortom was scheduled to visit the scene on Tuesday.

Spokesman for the State Police Command, Moses Yamu, who also confirmed the attack, said the casualty figure was uncertain.

This comes as a coalition of Civil Society Organisations in the state occupied the State Government house in Makurdi, the Benue State capital in north-central Nigeria.

The group has called on the State and Federal governments to protect the lives and properties of residents in the state.


More on Local

FG Approves Immigration Regulations To Check Terrorism

Woman Rescued After Jumping Into Lagos Lagoon

Obaseki Wants National Monument Named After Late Ogbemudia

Queens College Students Resume Classes

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV