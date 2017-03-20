FG Approves Immigration Regulations To Check Terrorism

The Minister of Interior, Lieutenant General Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd), has approved a new set of immigration regulations.

According to him, the approval would help the Federal Government monitor and check the movement of terrorists through Nigerian borders.

The Minister pointed out that the 80-section regulation would enhance protection against cross border crimes.

The executive approval was witnessed by diplomats and top government officials on Monday in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

Upon application, the new 2017 regulation approved the issuance of visa on arrival in Nigeria, enforcement of an Immigration Register and temporary work permit among others.

The new regulation, which is the first since 1963 when the last Immigration Act was passed by parliament, is geared towards enhancing the protection of citizens against cross border crimes.