Obaseki Wants National Monument Named After Late Ogbemudia

The Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, has suggested the naming of a national monument after the late elder statesman, Dr. Samuel Ogbemudia, as a befitting farewell gift for the two time governor.

The Governor gave the opinion when he received a delegation from the late Ogbemudia family at the Government House in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

“A lot of things have been named after him, but I want one federal major asset named after him. At least, on the national basis he also gets his dues,” he said.

Governor Obaseki said the state burial for the former administrator was not enough appreciation for all he has done for the state.

“As for the state funeral, it was due. We could not have done anything less for him. This office we are operating today, he built it”, he added.

The leader of the delegation and the first son of the late administrator, Samuel Ogbemudia (Jnr), expressed the family’s appreciation to the Edo State Government for the befitting burial given to their father.