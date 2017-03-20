INEC Seeks Media Cooperation For Better Electoral Process

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), says it is seeking improved cooperation of the media for better electoral processes in Nigeria.

This was made known by the Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, at a news conference in Abuja.

He expressed hopes that media practitioners, through the new development, would make more input into the work of the commission and by extension, impact on electoral processes.

The event brought together media professionals who on the other hand, expressed delight that the electoral body had finally realised the importance of the media in the development of Nigeria’s democracy.

Yakubu seized the opportunity to explain the significance of announcing the dates of the next elections.

He also revealed that only two registered political parties have declared their election expenses to INEC after the 2015 elections, as required by law.