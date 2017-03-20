IPOB Leader, Three Others To Know Fate On April 25

The Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed April 25, 2017 for ruling on bail application filed by the self acclaimed leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu and three others.

The court also reserved April 6, to hear the application seeking for a variation on its earlier ruling on protection of witnesses, in the matter through the use of screen or mask .

Justice Binta Nyako told the defendants and their lawyers that inspite of their application, she will not change her mind on the protection of witnesses, as long as they remain with security operatives.

According to her, their participation in the case is one of their duties, as such she will not expose them because of future engagement.

The defendants however insisted that they would still bring their application on the ground that her quashing of six out of the earlier eleven charges, has made the case a fresh one.

They say they are inclined to seek for a variation on the witness protection order.