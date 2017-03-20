Man Reportedly Jumps Off Third Mainland Bridge

It was a sad Sunday as a middle-aged man allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the popular and busy Lagos Third Mainland Bridge.

According to temporary reports from Police authorities, the deceased who was identified as Orji and said to be a medical doctor, asked his driver to stop before jumping across the bridge and into the water.

The Lagos State Emergency Agency (LASEMA) in a statement said there was a distress call of a man who parked his grey coloured Nissan SUV about 4.50 pm around Adekunle and jumped into the Lagos lagoon.

LASEMA said efforts were being made to recover Orji’s corpse while the vehicle and the driver have been taken to Adeniji Adele Police Station for further investigation.

The 11 kilometre third mainland bridge is the longest of the three bridges connecting Lagos Island to the mainalnd across the Lagos lagoon.