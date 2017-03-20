New Rivers CP Assures State Of Improved Security

The new Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, CP Ahmed Zaki, has said that although he is not unaware of the political intrigues in the state, his mission is to be professional in the fight against crime and criminality.

The CP was speaking when he visited the state governor Nyesom Wike, who expressed doubt that the police under any command in the state can be professional.

Governor Wike, however, expressed the government’s readiness to provide logistic support for the force.

The former CP, Francis Odesanya, died on January 13, at the age of 56 after a brief illness.

He was enlisted into the Force on February 1, 1986 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police and rose through the ranks.