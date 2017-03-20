Nuhu Ribadu Calls For Purposeful Leadership

Former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, says a focused, open minded and cosmopolitan leader is all Nigeria needs to address the challenges of national unity in the country.

Speaking at the 11th convocation ceremony of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Mr Ribadu decried the choking of the nation’s economy to death, by what he described as excessive stealing and looting of its resources by some leaders.

He said while major blames of the challenge of nationhood may be linked to the inadequacies of some leaders of the country at all levels, another compelling argument about the backwardness of the nation is also the failure of citizens to take ownership of the country.

Mr Ribadu, however, advocated good governance and social justice in which the government and citizens would work hand in hand to eradicate inequality and poverty as well as provide security that makes life worth living.