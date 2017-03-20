Nuhu Ribadu Calls For Purposeful Leadership

Channels Television
Updated March 20, 2017

Nuhu-RibaduFormer Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, says a focused, open minded and cosmopolitan leader is all Nigeria needs to address the challenges of national unity in the country.

Speaking at the 11th convocation ceremony of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Mr Ribadu decried the choking of the nation’s economy to death, by what he described as excessive stealing and looting of its resources by some leaders.

He said while major blames of the challenge of nationhood may be linked to the inadequacies of some leaders of the country at all levels, another compelling argument about the backwardness of the nation is also the failure of citizens to take ownership of the country.

Mr Ribadu, howeveradvocated good governance and social justice in which the government and citizens would work hand in hand to eradicate inequality and poverty as well as provide security that makes life worth living.


More on Local

Falana Berates Senate For Customs Boss’ Summon

Man Reportedly Jumps Off Third Mainland Bridge

Police Commit To Tackling Herdsmen Crises In Abia

Authorities In Abuja Decry Influx Of Beggars

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV