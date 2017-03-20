Ogun Govt. Cavasses For State’s Inclusion In Non-Oil Revenue

The Ogun State government has advocated the need for the Federal Government to enlist the state among the beneficiaries of the non-oil revenue of the nation, giving its huge contribution to the sector.

The State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Mr Bimbo Ashiru, made the request at a town hall meeting with stakeholders in the mining sector in Abeokuta, the state capital.

He noted that the request became imperative as the state had now become the leading mining exploration state in the federation.

He said: “Nigeria produced about 43 million tons of solid minerals in 2016, out of which Ogun state contributed the highest tons among the 36 states and the FCT.

“The figure represents 37.65% of the total tons of solid minerals produced in the country for year 2016.

According to him, this status should qualify the state to benefit from 13% derivation formula accruable from the federation account, noting that diversifying the economy through the development of solid mineral was essential to overcome the challenges associated with the drop in oil revenue.

He further explained that the meeting was to interact with all relevant stakeholders in the sector in order to exchange ideas on the best way to maximize the state’s potentials.

In his speech, the Chairman of Mineral Resources and Environmental Management Committee (MIREMCO), Mr Dapo Egbeyemi, commended the state for leveraging on its vast available solid mineral deposits to earn more revenue.