Rivers Govt. Moves To Improve State Health Sector

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has assured that the ongoing revival of the health sector in the state, will improve the quality of healthcare.

The Governor said that the level of work on 13 General Hospitals by his administration have reached advanced stages.

He noted that amongst the hospitals being rehabilitated are zonal hospitals which will provide tertiary and secondary healthcare to the people.

The governor said the zonal hospitals are located at Bori, Etche, Ahoada and Degema.

“Work has gone far in these hospitals. We are remodeling the hospitals and ensuring that we revive healthcare across the state”.

The governor said that the essence of reviving the general hospitals was to bring healthcare close to the people wherever they reside.

He informed that his administration is in the process of re-equipping the Braithwaite Specialist Memorial Hospital in Port Harcourt to meet the challenges of modern medicine.

He emphasised that new facilities are being provided at the Braithwaite Specialist Memorial Hospital, while the doctors quarters is being constructed after the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo laid the foundation stone.

“We have put in place a Faculty of Medical Sciences at the State University, while the Faculty building is under construction “.

The governor stated that his administration has also commenced the process of employing consultants and medical officers in a move aimed at providing the professional manpower to drive the revival of the Health sector.