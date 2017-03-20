Team Nigeria Set For African Junior Championship

Nigerian players will be aiming for a place in 2017 World Junior Table Tennis Championships.

They are also set to qualify for the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, when the ITTF African Junior Championship serves off in Tunis on April 9.

Four African teams would participate at the World Junior Tournament in Italy, while two countries would also represent the continent at the Youth Olympic Games in Argentina.

The Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) said those who will represent the country would resume camping soon.

The Federation hinted that the players were part of the Olufunke Oshonaike Clinic for Junior Table Tennis Players.