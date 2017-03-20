Theresa May Triggers Brexit Process

British Prime Minister, Theresa May, has announced that she would be officially notifying the European Union next Wednesday, on beginning the process of Brexit.

Mrs May is expected to write a letter to the European Union’s 27 other members and expects negotiations to begin as quickly as possible.

If all goes according to the two year negotiations set out in the official timetable, Brexit should happen in March 2019.

Her decision has already been put forward to the European Council by the UK’s EU Ambassador, Sir Tim Barrow, informing the European Council, headed by President Donald Tusk, earlier on Monday of the date that article 50 would be triggered.

Mrs May said last year’s referendum result “was not just about leaving the EU” but was a vote for a “change in the way the country works”.

The process however, does not begin until the UK formally informs the EU, under article 50 of the Lisbon treaty.