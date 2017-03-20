US Agencies To Testify On Russia-Trump Links

The heads of top U.S. spy agencies are to testify before Congress about possible links between Russia and President Donald Trump’s election campaign.

They would also address Mr Trump’s claim that he was wiretapped by Barack Obama.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director, James Comey, and the National Security Agency (NSA) Admiral, Mike Rogers, would speak at a rare open hearing of the Congressional Intelligence Committee.

Earlier, Russia had denied trying to influence the election, while Mr Trump denounced the investigation as a “total witch hunt”.

In January, U.S Intelligence Agencies said they believed Kremlin-backed hackers had broken into the email accounts of the senior Democrats and released embarrassing information in order to help Mr Trump defeat Hillary Clinton.