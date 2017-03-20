Woman Rescued After Jumping Into Lagos Lagoon

A day after Dr. Allwell Orji took that plunge into the Lagos lagoon, a similar incident has been recorded as a middle-aged woman reportedly jumped into the lagoon in the Maza-Maza area of the state.

The woman was, however, rescued following the timely intervention of local fishermen and divers in the area.

According to witnesses, the woman had walked casually to the Maza-Maza bridge in the Mile Tow area and to the shock of people around, she took a dive into the lagoon but the fishermen dived in after her and rescued her.

The woman, dressed in a blouse and trousers was earlier seen walking aimlessly and when she got to the middle of the bridge, she climbed the rail and jumped.

Although her is yet to be ascertained, it was gathered that she was rushed to a nearby hospital by her rescuers, unlike the now deceased Dr. Orji.

Until his body will be found, Orji was said to be on his way to Victoria Island for a meeting with the Medical and Dental Association of Nigeria when he reportedly jumped off the busy Third Mainland bridge on Sunday.