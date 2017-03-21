Court Fixes May 15 For Trial Of Chinese Nationals

The Federal High Court, sitting in Lagos, has fixed May 15, for trial of two Chinese and a Nigerian charged before it for allegedly importing sub-standard automobile tyres worth about five billion Naira.

The court fixed the date after granting the bail application of the three defendants in the sum of 10 million Naira each, with two sureties each in the same sum.

The defendants, Taolung Shen, Xu Jing Yao and one Chinedu Madubuike. were arraigned alongside two companies, Sino Nigeria Limited and NEDECA International Limited by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

In granting their bail applications, the trial judge, Justice Mojisola Olatoregun, ordered the two Chinese nationals to submit both their international passports and residential permit to the court’s Deputy Chief Registrar.

The judge also ordered the two companies named in the charge to submit a bond of 10 million Naira each.