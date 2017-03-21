Nigeria Unveils Team For ITTF African Junior Championships

The Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF), has unveiled 10 players that would represent the country at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) African Junior and Cadet Championships in Tunisia, in April.

The boys team would be led by Lagos State champion, Azeez Solanke.

Other players in the team include Abayomi Animasahun, Amadi Umeh, Jamiu Ayanwale and Taiwo Mati.

A junior sensation, Tosin Oribamise will spearhead the girls team alongside Agnes Onoja, Rafiat Jimoh, Sukurat Aiyelabegan and Iyanuoluwa Falana.

The Nigerian team is expected to compete in categories such as the doubles, mixed doubles and singles events of cadet, junior and Under-21.

The tournament serves as qualifiers for the World Junior Championship in Italy.