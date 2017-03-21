Oyo State To Boost Investment With Mineral Resources

The Oyo State Government has said that the investment sector of the state would be boosted with its available mineral resources.

The government also assured would-be investors that an enabling environment has been created for businesses to thrive.

The state Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, through his Special Adviser on Solid Minerals, Hon. Matthew Oyedokun, stated this on Tuesday, noting that the state has updated its database on mineral resources.

The governor further disclosed that the state is blessed with minerals resources such as Talc and Talcose body, Feldspar, Granite, Quartz, Mica, Marble/Dolomite, Iron Stone, Gemstone, Gold among others.

According to him, “the major determinant for the location of investments/industries is the availability and accessibility of resources.

“The state government has therefore embarked on aggressive provision of good motorable road network, linking the rural areas where most of the natural resources are located.

“Situating industries in these localities will bring royalties and employment opportunities to the people. It also will facilitate rapid development of the areas.

“The opportunities available would be of immense benefit to both the rural areas and the state as a whole,” the governor emphasized.

He therefore reaffirmed that his administration would continue to provide the enabling environment to attract investors and consequently urged land owners to accommodate them.

Also, he promised continuous geological mapping in order to update the existing mineral resources and discover new ones.