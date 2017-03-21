President Buhari Meets With Army, Air Force Chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Baratai, and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Abubakar Sadique.

The meetings took place one after the other on Tuesday in the President’s office at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

While the meetings may have discussed the increasing spate of insecurity in the country, President Buhari is said to have tasked the service chiefs to live up to their responsibilities.

Fielding questions from State House Correspondents, General Buratai said he met with the President to give him an update on security issues under the purview of the Nigerian Army.

He said the President was happy with the military and assured that the Nigerian Armed Forces would continue to live up to its responsibilities.

Also speaking to reporters, Air Marshall Sadique described his meeting with the President as routine.

He assured Nigerians of the resolve of the Air Force to ensure that the country was secure while citizens carry out their activities freely without any fear.