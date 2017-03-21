Rangers, Rivers United Get Confederation Cup Opponent

Rangers International and Rivers United, have been drawn in the last 16 of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champion, Rangers, were drawn against Zesco United of Zambia.

The club crashed out of the Champions League after losing to Zamalek 5-3 on aggregate.

Rivers United would face Rayon Sports of Rwanda, following their drop to the second tier having lost to Al-Merrikh 4-3 on aggregate.

The first leg would be played on April 7 and 9, while the return leg is scheduled for April 14 and 16.