Residents Decry Indiscriminate Refuse Dumping In Lafia

Some residents in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital have complained of the dumping of refuse indiscriminately in the heart of the city.

They called on the government to bring up a more practicable approach to curb the unhealthy trend.

This was made known when Channels Television visited some of the streets within the state capital.

Inspite of intensified efforts by the state government through the Nasarawa Urban Development Board to keep the city clean with the provision of trash cans at some locations and ensuring that workers of the sanitation unit of the urban development board clear the refuse daily, some residents seem not to be co-operating in that regard.

It was observed that some residents prefer to throw refuse on the ground and in the drainage.

Residents are not bothered as they are living in close contact with filth and moving about their normal businesses.

A resident of Lafia, Yohanna Anzaku placed the blame at the door step of the residents and the government .

They are of the opinion that both of them must join hands to ensure that the state capital is clean, as this does not augur well for the state.

“Truly the indiscriminate dumping of refuse in a town like this is bad, especially in the heart of the town like this, I think it is not the best because it does not make the place look clean and healthy”

Meanwhile, efforts to get the reaction of the Managing Director of the Nasarawa Urban development board was unsuccessful.