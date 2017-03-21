Ronaldo Named Portugal’s Player Of The Year

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named Portugal’s player of the year for 2016, after leading his country to their first major title at the European Championship last summer.

The Real Madrid star beat club teammate Pepe and Sporting goalkeeper Rui Patricio to the prize.

Ronaldo also led Real Madrid to their 11th Champions League triumph, converting the winning penalty to secure the title ahead of Atletico Madrid.

He finished as the competition’s top scorer with 16 goals.