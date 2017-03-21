Ugwuanyi Promises Better Welfare Of Inmates In Enugu

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has assured the inmates in the state of his resolve to attend to their welfare.

Speaking during his 53rd birthday celebration at the Enugu Maximum Prisons, Governor Ugwuanyi said he has set aside funds and necessary logistics to lawyers and Civil Society Organisations to secure the prompt release of inmates.

“Having taken notice of the over-crowding or congestion in the prisons, especially the ever-growing population of inmates that are awaiting trials, we have set aside funds and we are providing necessary logistics to lawyers and civil society organisations to secure the prompt release of inmates where legally possible.

“I have listened to the demands of the Comptroller of the Enugu Prison Command, I want to assure and reassure you that very soon, government will attend to some of those issues,” he said.

In her address, the Enugu State Comptroller of Prisons, Mrs Ukwuori Ndukwe Kalu, commended the Governor for the attention the command has received since inception of his administration.

“I have been following with keen interest your assistance to prison inmates since my arrival in the state, ranging from prompt intervention during the Nsukka jail break incident in 2016, renovation at the Enugu Prison, release of funds for procurement of drugs for inmates and granting of pardon to seven deserving inmates among others,” she said.

The Prisons Comptroller noted that the level of sophistication of inmates would require proactive measures to avoid incidents like jail breaks and riot in the prisons.

“To be proactive, we need five escort vehicles to convey armed squad personnel to and from courts in Enugu, three eighteen-seater buses with gadgets for effective communication to convey suspects and inmates to courts across Nsukka, Oji River and Enugu Prison in the State Command,” she said.

Mrs Kalu also called the governor’s attention to the sewage challenges they face in the facilities, especially in Nsukka.

In his response, Governor Ugwuanyi reiterated his commitment to assisting the command in the area of welfare.

“We have taken note of sewage and other allied challenges confronting these prisons and I have resolved to take necessary measures and we will address them adequately and satisfactorily,” he said.