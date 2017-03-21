UK, U.S. Ban Electronic Devices On Flights

The United States and United Kingdom have announced a new ban on laptops on passenger flights from the Middle East and some North African countries.

The British ban, which was announced a few hours after the American ban, was similar but applied to different airlines.

According to the UK, airline passengers on 14 carriers would not be able to carry laptops in cabin luggage on inbound direct flights from Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia.

In its reaction, Turkey condemned the U.S. ban as wrong, and advised it be reversed.

The nine airlines affected by the U.S. ban are Royal Jordanian, EgyptAir, Turkish Arlines, Saudi Arabian Airlines, Kuwait Airways, Royal Air Maroc, Qatar Airways, Emirates and Etihad Airways.

The ban takes effect on Saturday, with no end date in sight.