Al-Makura Restates Commitment To Revamp Education Sector

The Nasarawa state governor Tanko Al-makura has restated his commitment to revamp the education sector of the state.

He made the remark when he received members of Lafia old students association, who paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House.

He noted that his administration will not relent in its efforts to revitalise the education sector.

He maintained his resolve to put in more efforts in bringing back the glory of Government secondary school Lafia.

“You will notice that the size of the school has increased. The security of the school has been increased and also my plan is before the next two months to have the road that is around the school, to pass straight into the classroom blocks”

He revealed to them his intention to renovate schools across the state to meet up with the required standards.

The president of the association, Usman Sani appreciated the governors foresight in ensuring an enabling education.