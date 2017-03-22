Ferguson Urges Manchester United To Win Europa League

Sir Alex Ferguson has urged Manchester United to focus on winning the Europa league due to the “incentive” of qualifying for the champions league.

He believes that winning the Europa league would secure qualification for Europe’s premier club competition, and has asked that Jose Mourinho’s side should aim to claim the trophy.

“The thing is, we’ve never won the Europa League – We never won the UEFA Cup, what it used to be.

“And we’ve got a great draw. I’m not saying it’s a certainty, but they’ve got a great chance.

“It’s still a European trophy. And if you win it, you get into the Champions League. The incentive is greater to do that,” Ferguson told ESPN.

United play Belgian side Anderlecht, away in the first leg of their Europa league quarter-final on April 13, before hosting Rene Weiler’s side at old Trafford in the return leg a week later.