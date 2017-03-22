FG Commends School Feeding Programme In Ogun

The Federal Government has commended the efforts of the Ogun State Government, on the success of the recently introduced Home Grown School Feeding Programme (HGSFP).

The programme was introduced to provide balanced diet for pupils in primary 1 – 3, in all public schools in the federation.

Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed gave the commendation during an assessment visit to St. Paul Demonstration School, Iyana-Oluwo, Onikolobo, Abeokuta, the state capital.

The minister re-emphasized that the introduction of the feeding programme for pupils by the Federal Government was aimed at alleviating poverty and make learning more conducive for the beneficiaries, especially in the society as it targets the vulnerable.

She affirmed that the Home Grown School Feeding Programme would go a long way in boosting their mental capacity as well as increase enrollment in the Public Primary schools.

In the same vein, Governor of the State, Ibikunle Amosun commended the Federal Government for choosing Ogun for the pilot scheme, saying the programme had boosted employment opportunities in the state.

The Ogun State government has also been applauded for giving education a pride of place in the scheme of things.

Ahmed described the government owned Model College as a place where parents who are desirous of giving their children qualitative education should enroll them.