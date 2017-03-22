Four Killed, 20 Injured In UK “Terror” Attack

Four people, including the attacker, have been reported dead following Wednesday’s UK “terror” incident, while 20 others were injured.

Reacting to the tragic event, the UK’s Prime Minister, Theresa May, described the attack at Westminster as “sick and depraved”.

She harped on Britain’s strength during this time, saying Londoners will walk the streets, never giving in to terror.

Leaders around the world, including Nigeria’s President, Mohammadu Buhari, have been condemning the violence, and declaring support for the UK through this time.

The BBC gathered that Press Association political editor, Andrew Woodcock, who witnessed the scenes from his office window overlooking New Palace Yard, explained that he saw a number of people who were obviously running from something.

“I heard shouts and screams from outside and looked out, and there was a group of maybe 40 or 50 people running round the corner from Bridge Street into Parliament Square.

“They appeared to be running away from something.

“As the group arrived at the Carriage Gates, where policemen are posted at the security entrance, a man suddenly ran out of the crowd and into the yard.

“He seemed to be holding up a long kitchen knife.

“I heard what sounded like shots – I think about three of them – and then the next thing I knew there were two people lying on the ground and others running to help them.

“Armed police were quickly on the scene and I heard them shouting to people to get out of the yard”.