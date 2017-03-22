Gender Violence Offenders: Amosun Advocates Firm Punishment

The Ogun state governor, Ibikunle Amosun has advocated for firmer punishment against perpetrators of gender based violence, asking Nigerians to speak up on all forms of violence and abuse against women in the country

The governor made this known in Abeokuta, the state capital while leading others on a campaign, aimed at creating the necessary awareness on the need to protect the rights of women in the society

He also restated the commitment of his administration towards supporting initiatives that would give the women folk the necessary sense of belonging in the scheme of things

According to the representative of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, the House is ready to give legislative backing to any initiative that will promote the course of women, which is in the criminal code of the state.

The representative further stated that women are regarded as the most vulnerable in the society, their rights are being infringed upon by socio-cultural and most times, religious practices.

The awareness campaign was led by the governor, his wife and the President of Women Arise, which was to bring to the fore, the need to put a stop to all forms of violence against women.

After the awareness walk and the speeches, the governor was recognized with an award for his disposition to women development by the President of the initiative.