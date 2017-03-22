Multiple Bomb Blasts Rock Maiduguri Again

Eight people are said to have died, following multiple explosions in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

It was gathered that the blasts occurred early on Wednesday morning at an Internally Displaced Person’s camp located at Muna garage.

According to the spokesman of the National Emergency Management Agency, (NEMA) Sani Datti, the attacks were staged by five suicide bombers in three different locations, setting off an inferno which burned down many of the tents used by the IDPs.

The first blast reportedly occurred at Muna Kumbori where two persons were said to have died.

The second location is Muna Dagalti where one death was recorded, while the third blast occurred at Muna Bulaya, killing one person.