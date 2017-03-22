Plateau Govt. Declares Three-Day Mourning For Late Commissioner

The Plateau state government has declared three days of mourning (March 22 to 24), over the death of the Commissioner of Housing and Urban Development, Samuel Galadima.

The late architect, aged 64, died in the early hours of Wednesday during the regular forth-nightly physical exercise at the Jos Township stadium.

He was said to have slumped and died while jogging along with the state Governor, Simon Lalong, at the Rwang Pam Stadium.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Rufus Bature, revealed that all public and official activities of the governor have been suspended following the loss.

He therefore enjoined citizens of the state to share in the burden of the loss and also pray for the family to have the fortitude to bear it.