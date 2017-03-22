UK Police Investigate ‘Firearms Incident’ Near Parliament

Shots have been fired outside of the UK Houses of Parliament and witnesses say they have seen people being treated for injuries.

The UK Police are said to already be investigating the “firearms incident”.

According to London’s Metropolitan Police, they were called at about 2:40 pm to reports of the incident near Westminster Bridge.

The Commons Leader, David Lidington, confirmed that a police officer had been stabbed in the incident.

The BBC says he told MPs that the “alleged assailant was shot by armed police” following a “serious” incident.

The BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg said police told her someone had been shot and MPs said they heard “three or four gunshots”.

Meanwhile, reports say staff inside Parliament were told to remain in their offices.

Holding A Knife

The BBC gathered that Press Association political editor, Andrew Woodcock, who witnessed the scenes from his office window overlooking New Palace Yard, explained that he saw a number of people who were obviously running from something.

“I heard shouts and screams from outside and looked out, and there was a group of maybe 40 or 50 people running round the corner from Bridge Street into Parliament Square.

“They appeared to be running away from something.

“As the group arrived at the Carriage Gates, where policemen are posted at the security entrance, a man suddenly ran out of the crowd and into the yard.

“He seemed to be holding up a long kitchen knife.

“I heard what sounded like shots – I think about three of them – and then the next thing I knew there were two people lying on the ground and others running to help them.

“Armed police were quickly on the scene and I heard them shouting to people to get out of the yard”.