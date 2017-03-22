Zaki Biam Victims: Ortom Orders For Adequate Medical Treatment

Governor Samuel Ortom has ordered for adequate medical treatment to survivors of the Zaki Biam yam market attack.

The governor also promised to increase the presence of joint security in Zaki Biam to prevent further break down of law and order.

The governor gave the directive when he led the State Security Council to commiserate with victims of the attack, promising to pay their medical bills.

Seventeen persons were reportedly killed at Zaki Biam in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

The Special Adviser to the State Governor on ICT and Media told Channels Television that the killings took place on Monday after an attack on traders in a yam market in the town.

He said Governor Samuel Ortom was scheduled to visit the scene on Tuesday.

While, the spokesman for the State Police Command, Moses Yamu, who also confirmed the attack, said the casualty figure was uncertain.