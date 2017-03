The Egyptian Football Association says it will only allow 20,000 fans for the friendly international against Togo.

The Pharaohs will host the Hawks at Borg El-Arab stadium in Alexandria on Tuesday, March 28.

Coach Hector Cuper is preparing his side ahead of their away match against Tunisia in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Argentine coach has called up 10 international players in the squad, including Wigan Athletic’s Sam Morsy.