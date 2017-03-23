House Committee To Assess Safety At Kaduna Airport

The House of Representatives has directed its Committee on Aviation to ascertain the operational safety at the Kaduna International Airport.

The House gave the order in spite of the pass mark given by the Minister of Information on the operations at the airport.

The decision by the Lower Chamber was however, opposed by some lawmakers who argued that the Abuja Airport would be ready and operational soon.

The House Committee on Aviation has been mandated to ascertain if industry standards were complied with at the airport.

The Committee was also directed to assess the extent of work done so far at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport and report to the House in one week.