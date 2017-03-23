Imo Police Rescues Magistrate From Gunmen

The Imo state police command has rescued a magistrate of Ihiagwa court in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo state, after reportedly spending two days in the kidnappers’ den.

The magistrate a female, was abducted on March 18 by gunmen along the Owerri-Port Harcourt expressway on her way home after close of work.

Her driver was equally kidnapped but later released by the gunmen who established contacts with her family, demanding 20million Naira as the condition for her release.

Speaking to newsmen in Owerri the Imo state capital, the spokesperson for the Imo state command, Andrew Enwerem, told newsmen that the magistrate has been rescued unhurt and reunited with her family.

Enwerem disclosed that no ransom was paid for her release. He said that the operatives of the command rescued her in an undisclosed forest.

According to him, the men of the command swung into action immediately the incident was reported to the police, and successfully the woman was rescued unhurt.

He said however, the command is investigating the incident and as soon as the criminals are arrested, they will be paraded to the general public.